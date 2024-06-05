‘Clowns and insurrectionists’: How dangerous Scott Perry and Ronny Jackson on intel committee is

TechCrunch

Google has acquired Cameyo, a company developing virtualization tools to run Windows apps on ChromeOS devices, for an undisclosed amount. In a blog post, Cameyo CEO Andrew Miller and Google product lead Naveen Viswanatha write that the buy will benefit ChromeOS, Google's lightweight Linux-based operating system, by giving ChromeOS users greater access to Windows apps "without the hassle of complex installations or updates." Cameyo CTO Eyal Dotan founded the startup in 2018, aiming to create a platform to virtualize Windows apps so that they could run on non-Windows machines and even within web browsers.