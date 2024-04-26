Clovis Walmart celebrates reopening after remodeling, recovery from fire

The Walmart in Clovis, New Mexico, which had been closed for months after a fire caused significant damage and an arson suspect was arrested, was fully reopened with a celebratory ribbon cutting and community event Friday morning.

On Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m., the Clovis community was welcomed back to the fully open, newly remodeled Walmart store located at 3728 N. Prince St., according to a company announcement. The event was open to the public.

The event also honored first responders who handled the fire, and the celebration also included recognition of community partnerships with the presentation of grants to local organizations, the company said. Grant recipients include the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico, Hopes Children’s Center, and 4 All of Us Transitional Reformative House. Planned attendees included Johnny Barajas, Store Manager of Clovis Walmart, Fire Chief Mike Nolen, Police Chief Roy Rice, The Clovis Chamber of Commerce and the Clovis High School marching band, drumline, cheer and dance teams.

The store also was officially presenting a check for the $100,000 Walmart donation, which was donated to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico to provide additional programming to the community after the Walmart store temporarily closed.

The store is now back to serving customers at its full capacity, with the automotive department open for oil changes, tire rotations and changes, and more.

The store was closed when the blaze began Sept. 3. All employees were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported in the fire, which caused an estimated $42 million in damages, according to previous reports. A suspect was arrested in Lubbock and later indicted on multiple charges.

Amarillo Walmart Supercenter also reopens

In addition, in Amarillo, the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter located at 3700 E. Interstate 40 welcomed the community Friday morning to celebrate its grand re-opening, with expanded customer-focused features and offerings, according to a news release.

A celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and community event took place at 9 a.m. Friday, along with the recognition of community partnerships with the presentation of grants to local organizations. Various vendors and groups were on hand for the event.

