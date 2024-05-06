Clovis police update: Infant found, suspect in custody

CLOVIS, NM - The Clovis Police Department said an infant reported missing over the weekend has been found, and a suspect is in custody, after two women were found dead and another child seriously injured.

"Through a collaborated law enforcement effort, 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres has been located and a suspect has been taken into custody," Clovis police said in an update on Facebook. "Baby Eleia has been taken to a local area hospital as a precautionary measure. The Clovis Police Department would like to thank all agencies involved in this investigation that worked tirelessly to reach this conclusion. We will release more details at a later time."

As previously reported, the police dispatch center received a 911 call Friday afternoon from a person who believed they found two dead women at Ned Houk Park, a city park five miles north of Clovis. Officers arrived at the scene and found the two female victims, identified as Samantha Cisneros, 23, and Taryn Allen, 23, both from Texico, N.M., with apparent gunshot wounds, laying on the ground near a silver Dodge minivan. A young girl was also found on the ground, suffering from an injury to her head. The child was later taken to a Lubbock hospital.

Officers at the scene discovered items for an infant at the scene and were concerned there was an infant child with the women when the shooting happened. They immediately began a search. Through interviews with family members, investigators learned Cisneros was the mother to the child found at the scene and the missing infant, identified as Torres. An Amber Alert was then issued.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police say missing infant found, suspect in custody