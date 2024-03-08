Clovis police arrest robbery suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of robbing a woman in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement Center. The victim told police that as she was getting into her vehicle a man pointed a gun at her and robbed her taking her purse.

FBI asking for help locating ‘Tan Pants Bandit’ in Rio Rancho credit union robbery

Police say they found the suspect vehicle at a motel and identified 27-year-old Daniel Acosta taking a gun out of the vehicle. After getting a search warrant for two rooms and the vehicle, they found a sawed-off shotgun and the handgun they believe was used in the robbery.

He was charged with robbery, felon in possession of a firearm or destructive device, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest. Acosta also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for robbery in a February 2024 case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.