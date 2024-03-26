Clovis man sentenced after attempting to meet minor on Instagram for sex, DOJ says

A 56-year-old Clovis man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for attempting to meet a 15-year-old for sex, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

Paul Joseph Espinosa in May 2021 began messaging what he believed was a 15-year-old girl on Instagram, and asked her for photos before attempting to meet her, prosecutors said in a news release.

He pleaded guilty for attempted online coercion of a child on Sept. 25, and on Monday was sentenced to 11 years and three months. He’ll be required to be supervised for 10 years upon his release.

Espinosa did not know he was messaging an undercover agent, prosecutors said. He also called her using Instagram audio.

He went on to ask the girl to meet with him so they could cuddle and “enjoy each other’s company at least for a night,” among other things, the DOJ said.

“Espinosa asked the purported 15-year-old to send him a picture for his eyes only and sent her three sexually explicit photos of females as part of that conversation,” the news release said.

He went from Clovis to Fresno on June 26, 2021, to meet the teen for sex, prosecutors said. When Espinosa arrived, he was placed under arrest.