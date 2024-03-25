Clovis community raises thousands for family of fallen New Mexico State Police officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Clovis, New Mexico, came together to honor fallen State Police Officer Justin Hare.

According to State Police, around $27,000 was raised for the family. Officer Hare was shot and killed on March 15 when investigators said he stopped to help someone on the side of I-40.

Officer Hare’s funeral will be Wednesday at the Legacy Church on Central in Albuquerque. It begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

