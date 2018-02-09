Cloverfield 4 aka Overlord is a "crazy movie"

From Digital Spy

Everybody might still be talking about the surprise release of The Cloverfield Paradox on Netflix, but some people are already looking ahead to another JJ Abrams project.

The filmmaker, who's directed huge hits like the rebooted Star Trek franchise and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has a new movie he's producing due for release in October called Overlord.

And we've questioned him about what the whole thing is about and whether it's connected to the Cloverfield series.

Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: "It didn't really feel like it was any fun to release [The Cloverfield Paradox] with everybody knowing that it was coming.

"Could we possibly do this and keep it a secret and release the thing in the way we did?

"That felt to me like that's the spirit of these movies, that's the spirit of the series.

"So to talk about what the next one is and what's going to happen sort of feels counter intuitive."

And when asked whether Overlord will fit into the franchise in any way, Abrams was giving nothing away.

"Overlord ... first of all it's something that I can't wait for you to see cause the director, Julius Avery, has done an amazing job on it," he said.

"But the specifics, you know, we should wait and see. But that's really a crazy movie."

All we know about Overlord so far is that it's set in 1944 and features two American paratroopers dropped behind enemy lines in the chaos of D-Day.

And the pair soon discover that the Nazis are using supernatural forces to their advantage...

Overlord is set to star Fences' Jovan Adepo and 22 Jump Street's Wyatt Russell.

The Cloverfield Paradox is on Netflix now.

