Cloudy, wet days ahead in metro Detroit: What to know about this week's forecast

Metro Detroit is looking at a wet, cloudy week as spring approaches.

Sunday morning brought snow showers to the region, with light accumulation early in the day. Cloudy skies and high winds will likely continue into Sunday evening, with temperatures in the 30s and dropping to the high 20s overnight.

The region saw slick roadways and up to 1.5 inches of snow accumulation in some areas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend's cold, wet weather comes on the heels of several record-setting hot, sunny days in southeast Michigan.

Scattered morning snow showers produce a coating to around 1.5 inches of of accumulation, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. Localized 2” totals possible north of I-69. Northwest winds strengthen significantly late this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pGzyu1yBvw — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 10, 2024

Temperatures will climb to the 60s by mid-week before dropping into the low 50s over the weekend.

More: 2024 solar eclipse: Early April 8 weather forecast predicts clear skies near Michigan

A rainy, cloudy week, with rain or snow showers possible is expected into the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit to see rain, clouds: What to know about week's forecast