Cloudy weekend, occasional rain and rumbles

A flow of moist air will keep skies cloudy, with occasional showers through the evening. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Scattered rain and isolated storms will diminish later this evening, as a warm front lifts north, keeping conditions very mild and humid.

An area of low pressure moving through the lower Great Lakes on Sunday will drag a trailing cold front across the state, triggering another round of scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon, before shifting east of the region. Readings will top out in the upper 70s.

The front will sag south to the Ohio River and stall early in the week, while acting as focus for additional showers and storms. High pressure to the north will bring a little sunshine early in the week, but showers and storms will redevelop, as more disturbances rotate in from the southwest.

A stronger system will move through the region on Wednesday, bringing potentially heavier showers and storms, with chances for rain lingering through Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, few showers, storms. High 76

Tonight: Showers taper off. Low 64

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storm. High 74 (60)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storm. High 80 (62)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, warm. High 82 (66)

Thursday: More rain, rumbles. High 79 (65)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers linger. High 72 (59)

