Cloudy skies, rain chances possible for Monday's solar eclipse. Check weather updates here

Cloudy skies and rain chances are still in the weather forecast for the solar eclipse on Monday.

Cincinnati isn't in the path of totality, but it will still see a partial eclipse lasting 2 hours and 33 minutes. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will obscure approximately 99.4% of the sun.

Here are the latest updates on Greater Cincinnati's eclipse viewing conditions, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. Remember, whatever the forecast is for that day, it's important to wear proper safety glasses when viewing the eclipse.

What will the weather be like in Cincinnati on Eclipse Day, April 8?

Rain will likely move into the region Sunday night and continue into early Monday morning. So, will we be able to see the eclipse on Monday afternoon?

There is still some uncertainty regarding the eclipse viewing experience. The NWS reports that it will depend on the placement and timing of this weather system. Two potential scenarios are currently in the forecast.

First, there's a scenario where partial clearing could occur Monday afternoon if the system is blocked by ridging over the Great Lakes, causing it to move slightly to the north. However, the system could barrel over the Great Lakes, causing poor viewing conditions.

The seven-day detailed forecast states there will be a chance of rain before 8 a.m., but it is still optimistic about mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will be warm, with a high near 73. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

"Totality or Bust, Check the forecast and adjust!"



Here is the latest cloud cover and weather hazards forecast for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

What happens if it's cloudy on the day of the eclipse?

The total eclipse will happen, rain or shine. But cloud coverage will make it a bit darker, and experts say the transition into total darkness will seem more sudden.

Due to this, observers may miss the subtle changes as the sun slowly disappears and day becomes night.

What time will Cincinnati see the solar eclipse?

Here's when the total eclipse will begin and how long it will last for Ohio cities along its path on April 8.

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states that include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana before arriving in Ohio.

For Greater Cincinnati, the eclipse will begin at 1:52 p.m. as the moon slowly casts its shadow across the sun and end at 4:24 p.m.

