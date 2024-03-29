Will it be cloudy in Lubbock during the solar eclipse? Here's an early weather forecast
It's still uncertain whether the skies will be clear during the total solar eclipse passing over Texas on April 8, a rare event that coincides with what is historically one of the rainiest months for the Lone Star State.
As of Friday, The Weather Channel forecasts a 20 chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day April 8, with windy conditions expected in Lubbock. However, the local National Weather Service office in Lubbock will provide a prediction only when the event draws nearer, typically two to five days prior.
More: Can you record the solar eclipse in Texas with your phone? Here's how to safely do it
This eclipse, the first in seven years, will occur a couple of thousand miles closer to Earth than previous ones. It will be partially visible in all 48 contiguous states and marks the final total solar eclipse until Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.
So, let's hope for clear, blue skies during this astronomical phenomenon. Historical data shows the chances are high.
What is the historical weather on April 8?
Lubbock
Average daily temperature: 59.3
Maximum temperature (average): 74.4
Minimum temperature (average): 44.2
Precipitation (average): 0.03
Last year, Lubbock saw no precipitation with a minimum temperature of 36 degrees and a maximum temperature of 75 degrees.
Austin
Average daily temperature: 68.1 degrees
Maximum temperature (average): 79 degrees
Minimum temperature (average): 57 degrees
Precipitation (average): 0.07 inches
Last year, the greater Austin area received traces of precipitation with a minimum temperature of 52 degrees and maximum temperature of 64 degrees.
Dallas
Average daily temperature: 64 degrees
Maximum temperature (average): 75 degrees
Minimum temperature (average): 53 degrees
Precipitation (average): 0.09 inches
Last year, the greater Dallas area received no precipitation with a minimum temperature of 55 degrees and maximum temperature of 74 degrees.
Fort Worth
Average daily temperature: 65.4 degrees
Maximum temperature (average): 82 degrees
Minimum temperature (average): 58 degrees
Precipitation (average): 0.08 inches
Last year, the greater Dallas area received no precipitation with a minimum temperature of 56 degrees and maximum temperature of 72 degrees.
San Antonio
Average daily temperature: 69.8 degrees
Maximum temperature (average): 82 degrees
Minimum temperature (average): 58 degrees
Precipitation (average): 0.07 inches
Last year, the greater San Antonio area received traces of precipitation with a minimum temperature of 52 degrees and maximum temperature of 64 degrees.
What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?
Can't see our graphics? Search your ZIP code for a complete eclipse viewing guide
What is the path of the 2024 solar eclipse in Texas? See interactive map
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Will it rain in Lubbock during the solar eclipse? See early forecast