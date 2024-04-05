What if it's cloudy during the solar eclipse? Don't let it 'bum' you out

What happens if the sky is looking like it did last weekend for the Canandaigua Polar Plunge when the day arrives for the solar eclipse?

Leave it to Rochester’s collective luck to have the biggest celestial event happening in the region’s overhead front yard, only to have a chance that Monday, April 8, will be like many, many other Mondays in early to mid-spring.

Cloudy and rainy or, heavens forbid, snowy, which could render the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse a bigger bust than Y2K.

Will the eclipse still be worth experiencing?

Yes, although the experience would be much less intense than a solar eclipse on a clear day, said Anne Pellerin, associate professor in the department of physics and astronomy at SUNY Geneseo.

The eclipse has been on Pellerin’s must-do radar since 2017, when several of Pellerin’s colleagues drove south to witness the totality of the eclipse.

“They were so excited,” Pellerin said. “I cannot wait to feel that excitement myself.”

Clouds, rain, snow, or clear, sunny day; the eclipse will still be worth experiencing regardless, said Debbie Ferrell, who leads the Solar Eclipse 2024 Geneva Task Force.

If there are clouds, the sky will still darken. The temperature will still drop. The wind will change direction. Birds will fly back to their nests, crickets will chirp, and all the nocturnal animals will start to come out, just for the couple of minutes of totality, Ferrell said.

“Everyone says it’s this eerie feeling, this existential moment that you can feel even if it’s cloudy and you can’t actually see the eclipse,” Ferrell said.

It should be noted that the Geneva task force has planned a host of eclipse-related activities in the Ontario County city leading up to and including the day of the event under the theme, “Embrace the Night.” The Finger Lakes Visitors Connection also has listings of events, eclipse factoids and other cool stuff at its website, https://www.visitfingerlakes.com/eclipse-2024/, and a message for residents and visitors alike for whatever the weather brings that day.

“That’s what we’re telling people if it’s cloudy,” said Jessica VanDeMar, marketing manager with Ontario County’s tourism agency. “We’re still going to ‘Embrace the Dark.’”

After totality — when the moon blocks the sun in, well, totality — a more normal light level will return quite rapidly, Pellerin said.

“That's it, that's all,” Pellerin said. “But it can still be fun to witness the dimming of the sky in the middle of the day during totality if it's cloudy. However, that becomes more of a curiosity than an exciting experience.”

What will we do if the eclipse is obscured?

What will all the people who have traveled from outside the Path of Totality do when they’re here, smackdab into the thick of it?

Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt, who is among the county officials who have spent many months planning for the eclipse and all sorts of contingencies, is banking on this: The people who already have booked stays in the region will come even if it’s overcast.

Any number of events will go on as scheduled in many communities. Many visitors are coming to hang out at Finger Lakes wineries, such as Heron Hill Winery, which produces a red, white and rose under the Eclipse wine label.

Noting all there is to do in the Finger Lakes, Heron Hill Winemaker and Chief Operating Officer Jordan Harris suggests hitting up a few wineries and breweries, rain, show or sunshine. Go out to eat. Visit the museums.

Drink more wine.

“What else are you going to do?” Harris said. “There’s no reason for clouds to bum anybody out.”

What does history say about the weather in April?

Of course, weather forecasting this long in advance of the eclipse is difficult at best.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has some historical data on its website, noting that early April is historically cloudy during this time in the eastern Great Lakes. That said, there still can be sunny days.

A colorful early forecast map on the website, however, shows gray, meaning clouds. (P.S. If it does happen to be cloudy and gray, please don’t share that with New York Post writer Maureen Callahan, who many Rochesterians will never, ever forget that she described the city as “grim and depressing.”)

This cloud climatology does indicate some hope, that at least some view of the sun can still be available through high, thin clouds.

Stay tuned as eclipse day draws closer.

Don't worry; be eclipse happy

If April 8 turns out like this one in Canandaigua, eclipse aficionados will be in seventh heaven.

James Porter, a Rush resident who has experience designing and building NASA spacecraft, offers up a positive thought. Maybe, just maybe, the clouds will stay away.

“Right now, the forecast for April 8 is for clearing skies so we might yet get to see this event,” said Porter, who emailed this comment last week.

So, in the interest of science, find a leftover four-leaf clover from St. Patrick’s Day, cross your fingers and knock on wood.

“We are hoping and praying for a clear day,” Ferrell said.

