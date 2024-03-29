Will it be cloudy in Corpus Christi during solar eclipse? Here's an early weather forecast

It's still uncertain whether the skies will be clear during the total solar eclipse passing over Texas on April 8th, a rare event that coincides with what is historically one of the rainiest months for the Lone Star State.

As of Friday, The Weather Channel forecasts a 40% to 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. However, the local National Weather Service office in Austin-San Antonio will provide a prediction only when the event draws nearer, typically two to five days prior.

This eclipse, the first in seven years, will occur a couple of thousand miles closer to Earth than previous ones. It will be partially visible in all 48 contiguous states and marks the final total solar eclipse until August 23, 2044, according to NASA.

So, let's hope for clear, blue skies during this astronomical phenomenon. Historical data shows the chances are high.

What is the historical weather on April 8?

Austin

Average daily temperature: 68.1 degrees

Maximum temperature (average): 79 degrees

Minimum temperature (average): 57 degrees

Precipitation (average): 0.07 inches

Last year, the greater Austin area received traces of precipitation with a minimum temperature of 52 degrees and maximum temperature of 64 degrees.

Dallas

Average daily temperature: 64 degrees

Maximum temperature (average): 75 degrees

Minimum temperature (average): 53 degrees

Precipitation (average): 0.09 inches

Last year, the greater Dallas area received no precipitation with a minimum temperature of 55 degrees and maximum temperature of 74 degrees.

Fort Worth

Average daily temperature: 65.4 degrees

Maximum temperature (average): 82 degrees

Minimum temperature (average): 58 degrees

Precipitation (average): 0.08 inches

Last year, the greater Dallas area received no precipitation with a minimum temperature of 56 degrees and maximum temperature of 72 degrees.

San Antonio

Average daily temperature: 69.8 degrees

Maximum temperature (average): 82 degrees

Minimum temperature (average): 58 degrees

Precipitation (average): 0.07 inches

Last year, the greater San Antonio area received traces of precipitation with a minimum temperature of 52 degrees and maximum temperature of 64 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Will it rain in Corpus Christi during the eclipse? See early forecast