Will it be cloudy or clear for the eclipse in Asheville area? Will we be able to see it?

ASHEVILLE – Weather conditions in Asheville may be spotty for viewers of today’s highly anticipated solar eclipse according to a same day report from the National Weather Service.

For any readers who didn’t know, North Carolina won’t see a total solar eclipse today. While we aren’t in the path of totality, Asheville's maximum coverage at the time of the eclipse's peak will be 84.6%. The celestial event begins at 1:51 p.m., peaks at 3:09 p.m. and ends at 4:24 p.m. for a total time of two hours and 33 minutes.

As for weather conditions in the Asheville area, meteorologists say that there's good news and bad news for hopeful eclipse viewers.

The moon eclipsing the sun in Sylva, NC during the 2017 solar eclipse.

What will the weather be during the eclipse in Asheville?

Unfortunately, National Weather Service Meteorologist Justin Lane told the Citizen Times that as of the morning of April 8, cloud coverage during the partial eclipse peak at 3:09 p.m. was expected to be at roughly 50%.

The good news: Despite the cloud coverage, NWS placed the chance of rain at only around 10%. With an NOAA temperature prediction of around 70 degrees, weather should at least be perfect for enjoying an outdoor viewing event. The Asheville area is full of options – you might even be able to take advantage of special deals at local breweries and businesses or national chains.

NWS also suggested that, for viewers determined to avoid cloud coverage, heading south toward Hendersonville would be the best bet for hunting down clearer skies.

Countdown to partial eclipse peak: Asheville, NC

Timing of 2024 solar eclipse in Asheville

All times are local.

Start: 1:51 p.m.

Peak: 3:09 p.m.

End: 4:24 p.m.

Maximum coverage: 84.6%

Total time: 2 hours 33 minutes

For viewers outside of Asheville, take a look at the resources below to find eclipse info on your area.

Where to find eclipse info

Enter your ZIP code into the NASA Eclipse Explorer map for the following information on your area:

Time to eclipse peak

Percent coverage during the eclipse peak

Chance of cloud cover

Chance of rain

Temperature

You can also check the NWS website for hourly forecast.

Finally, don't forget to grab a pair of protective glasses for your viewing this afternoon, or get crafty with some DIY eye protection. Remember: Sunglasses will not work. Special eclipse glasses are actually 100,000 times darker than the darkest pair of sunglasses.

