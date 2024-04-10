Cloudy with chance of showers today; Stormy tomorrow, with chance for isolated tornado

Apr. 10—Today will be cloudy with a chance of rain all day. Showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, and both are expected to continue through the night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 66 degrees, dipping a few degrees to around 59 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy and breezy, with a chance a thunderstorms throughout the day and gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

Strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds the primary threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, esecially in central and eastern Ohio, accoding to NWS.

On Thursday night, showers will still be likely through dawn, with a chance of thunderstorms until around midnight. Lows will be around 46 degrees.

Friday will be cooler and windy as rain chances gradually fall and clouds gradually decrease. Wind gusts will reach as high as 38 mph. High temperatures will be around 56 degrees.

Rain chances are strong winds are expected to end for Friday night, with lows around 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.