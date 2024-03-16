Clouds & winds increase tonight; Sunday stays breezy with colder temps on the way

Tonight, we’ll have a cold front pass through West Virginia and Virginia. For those thinking rain showers, don’t be because this system is expected to weaken as it reaches us. The best chances will be a stray shower across Pocahontas County, but everyone one else will primarily see increased clouds as winds out of the west pick up. It will be a chilly night on the way with temps in the 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day brings in a mix of sun and clouds and a little bit of a cooldown with temps only getting into the middle 50s. If you’re looking to head off to church in the morning, it will be an easy commute outside of the winds. Wind gusts for the lowlands on Sunday will be between 20 to 30 mph at times with gusts pushing 30+ mph across the mountains. Beyond that, it’s a chilly but dry end to the weekend.

Monday morning is a cold one, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill values colder than that. Don’t forget those jackets and keep them ready with temperatures only warming up into the 30s. With a low pressure system off to our northeast, we’ll introduce the chance back for some snow flurries. As far as accumulations go, little to nothing for the lowlands with some light accumulations possible across the higher terrain/mountains.

Tuesday is the first official start of Spring! But it won’t feel like it with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Northwest winds will also be breezy, so they won’t help much either. The chance for a lingering flurry or two will be around, mainly held to the highest peaks once again. Lowlands will see a mix of sun and clouds for quite a polarizing start to Spring.

Wednesday brings back better chances for sunshine for both the lowlands and higher terrain under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Still a bit of a breezy day with west/northwest winds still kicking. But at least we return to some mild, dry conditions with temps back in the 50s.

Thursday sees our winds change out to the north, ushering in a cold morning into the 20s once again. Despite the changeover, conditions will stay dry and sunny for the most part on Thursday outside of a few clouds building overnight. With enough sunshine, we’ll get temps into the 50s for dinnertime.

Friday looks wet and gloomy with a low pressure system moving in. We’ll start with some isolated chances in the morning before more widespread and scattered showers move in the afternoon and overnight. Not the best way to end the week but at least we stay in the 50s!

In your extended forecast, we’ll see some more rain showers around on Saturday and a bit of a cooldown once again with temps in the 40s. We’ll catch a brief break on Sunday before more chances of rain arrive on Monday. Temps during this time will stay in the 40s and 50s range.

Don’t forget about the Spring Fire Ban across West Virginia. This ban lasts through May 31st and all outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM. If you need to burn, all fires must be attended until completely out!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Stray MTN shower possible. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Breezy and dry. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for flurries. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Chance for flurries early. PM clearing. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly sunny. A little warmer. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Mild afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

AM Iso. showers. PM scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

AM rain chances. PM clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Trending dry. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Rain showers build. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

