Clouds, spot rain, and un-Spring-like temperatures through Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain and storms may be long gone, but the storm system that brough them isn’t. It is slowly spinning to our north and east. As it drifts, St. Louis will continue to be in its wake, seeing wraparound clouds and showers Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday.

It will be cold enough this morning that, north of I-70, we may see some snow showers! It should be all spotty rain this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s only with gusty northwest winds. Afternoon gusts could reach 35–40 mph.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Cloudy, windy, and cold overnight, wake up temperatures are in the mid-30s. Skies will try to start clearing southwest of St. Louis into Thursday morning but it is looking like clouds will stubbornly hold on closer to the Mississippi River and into Illinois. There could even be some snow flurries or a spotty shower. So let’s plan for a cloudy, breezy, and chilly Cardinals home opener on Thursday. 3:15 p.m. first pitch temperatures in the upper 40s.

Skies will finally clear out on Friday and warmer temperatures will return. Mid-50s for highs on Friday and near 60 on Saturday. Rain is expected Sunday, but skies look to clear on Monday for the solar eclipse.

