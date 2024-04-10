Clouds return Wednesday with strong winds on the way
Clouds return Wednesday with strong winds on the way
Clouds return Wednesday with strong winds on the way
Data sovereignty and residency laws have become commonplace in recent years. The major clouds, however, were always set up to enable the free movement of data between their various locations, so over the course of the last few years, all of the hyperscalers started looking into how they could offer sovereign clouds that can guarantee that government data, for example, never left a given country. The Microsoft Azure Cloud for Sovereignty became generally available in December.
There's a good reason to avoid the shower during a lightning storm. Here's why.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Amazon has decided to cut off paid perks for Alexa developers. The company confirmed to Engadget on Wednesday that it will end the Alexa Developer Rewards Program at the end of June.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $100 on a Dyson stick vacuum.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans alike have been waiting for is here: the No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
A prize pot of $2.4 million will pay out 48 event winners with relay teams splitting the winnings.
Google Photos is getting an AI upgrade. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced that a handful of enhanced editing features previously limited to Pixel devices and paid subscribers -- including its AI-powered Magic Editor -- will now make their way to all Google Photos users for free. This expansion also includes Google's Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted items from photos; Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to sharpen blurry photos; Portrait Light, which lets you change the light source on photos after the fact, and others.
Blizzard games including World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2 are returning to China after the publisher reached a new licensing deal with NetEase. The games vanished from the country in January 2023 after a previous agreement expired.
While car prices are dipping lower and are gradually coming back down to pre-pandemic levels, more Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from car ownership — because of insurance.
Amazon is running a sale on Apple's 10th-generation iPad that cuts its price by $100.
Delta Air Lines’ first quarter results soared over expectations as demand remained resilient, driven by a steady resurgence in corporate travel.
As eBay continues to invest in the trading card space, the e-commerce company announced Wednesday three significant commercial transactions with Collectors, the parent company of PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), the third-party authentication and grading provider in the collectibles industry. The transactions include a trading card commercial agreement that aims to provide trading enthusiasts a seamless buying, selling, grading and storage experience. As part of the partnership, eBay and PSA plan to introduce a “customer-centric product experience” over the coming months.
According to Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, even the most bullish Wall Street strategist is too conservative.
Gasoline was one of the main drivers of reaccelerating inflation last month.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Google wants Gemini, its family of generative AI models, to power your app's databases — in a sense. At its annual Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, Google announced the public preview of Gemini in Databases, a collection of features underpinned by Gemini to — as the company pitched it — "simplify all aspects of the database journey." In less jargony language, Gemini in Databases is a bundle of AI-powered, developer-focused tools for Google Cloud customers who are creating, monitoring and migrating app databases.
Investors are biding their time until the key March CPI inflation report lands as they wrestle with uncertainty around interest rates.
At its Cloud Next conference, Google on Tuesday unveiled Gemini Code Assist, its enterprise-focused AI code completion and assistance tool. If this sounds familiar, that's likely because Google previously offered a similar service under the now-defunct Duet AI branding. Code Assist is both a rebrand of the older service as well as a major update.