Clouds and rain showers persist into tonight
Temperatures dip as low as the mid-40s as well.
Apple's AirPods Pro (second-generation) are $60 off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price don to just $190. The AirPods Pro normally cost $250. They come with active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and personalized spatial audio.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.
Snap this storage solution up while it's almost 60% off.
Get your backyard glowing for just $25.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
Nearly 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
Tesla is introducing a robotaxi on August 8, Elon Musk has announced on X a few hours after Reuters published a report that the automaker is scrapping its plans to produce a low-cost EV.
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
Tesla has scrapped plans to make an affordable electric vehicle (EV), according to Reuters. CEO Elon Musk said as recently as January that he was “optimistic” the low-cost EV would arrive in the second half of 2025.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
Here are all the best deals we found this week on the tech we've tested and recommend.
Investors are increasingly uncertain about what the Federal Reserve plans to do this year as they absorb hot economic data and mixed commentary from some central bank officials.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is our favorite budget Android tablet for most people, and it's now on sale for an all-time low of $170.
I have never slept as well as I have since investing in this setup: Goodbye sleepless nights and hello Sandman.
Banks have now regained the deposits they lost following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but that doesn't solve all challenges facing regional lenders.
Give your green thumb some exercise with this compact five-tiered planter, suitable indoors and out.
When it comes to funding, the fintech sector didn’t have a very good start to the year. Notably, CB Insights counted Flexport’s $260 million convertible note as a fintech deal because the company “offers trade finance and cargo insurance.” Removing that round from this count, funding was just over $7 billion.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.