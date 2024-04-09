Clouds part, giving Greater Grand Forks residents a glimpse of partial solar eclipse

Apr. 8—GRAND FORKS — Dozens of people gathered at the Grand Forks Public Library Monday, faces pointed upward at a cloudy sky, hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

For most of the event, they were disappointed — the heavy clouds completely obscured the sun. But near the end of the eclipse, the clouds parted and viewers were able to see the phenomenon's final minutes.

"Made it all worth it," Aaron Stefanich, the children's services director at the library, said of his brief view of the eclipse. "I had my moment."

From 1 to 2:20 p.m., viewing was impossible. Inside, an official NASA live stream played the sounds of cheers as people in Texas and Arkansas watched the sun become an orange sliver, then completely disappear behind the moon.

"Feels like they're taunting us," someone said with a laugh.

The partial solar eclipse viewing at the library was attended by around 50 people, accepting solar eclipse glasses handed out by Stefanich and other library employees. People went in and out of the building, taking turns watching the sky and the televised live stream.

"It's not looking good right now," Stefanich said around 1:30, when the clouds completely covered the sky. "What do you do?"

Throughout the eclipse, attendees who had been inside would come out of the library and look skyward, hoping to get even a brief glimpse.

Gerald and Mary Mozinski, who were inside watching the live stream, were among some of the crowd expressing disappointment as the clouds obscured the sun.

"Probably won't see another one at our age anymore," Mary Mozinski said. "Too bad it can't be outside."

"We thought we'd at least try, anyway," Gerald Mozinski added.

The maximum view of the eclipse was scheduled for 2 p.m., and a crowd of onlookers gathered outside. Even with the clouds, people donned their eclipse glasses and tried to see the phenomenon. As the minutes passed and the clouds stayed put, people left to continue their day.

But at 2:20 p.m., the heavy skies cleared just enough for the sun to shine through, allowing some stragglers who stayed at the library to get a view. The sun's left side was partially covered by the moon.

The sun was visible off and on over the next 30 minutes as clouds passed by.

By 3:08 p.m., the eclipse was over.

A total eclipse won't be seen again in the contiguous United States until August 2044.