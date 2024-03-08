Will clouds hide the eclipse? Here's the forecast for Louisville and the region

Forecasters have sad news for those in the Bluegrass State, it’s possible for cloudy weather in Kentucky during the 2024 solar eclipse.

AccuWeather's experts issued the early viewing forecast a month before the rare event, taking place on April 8.

AccuWeather's first cloud forecast, issued on March 7, along the path of totality for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

2024 solar eclipse map: See the full path of totality

Where will the skies be clear during the 2024 solar eclipse?

AccuWeather's Paul Pastelok said Southern Texas, areas of the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes region will be the best places for favorable weather. Indiana, along the path of totality and not far from the Louisville area, is expected to have clear skies.

The Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley have slightly higher odds of cloudy weather.

What is Kentucky's forecast for the 2024 solar eclipse?

Kentucky, part of the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley, could have cloudy weather during the April 8 eclipse.

Will it be cloudy during the 2024 solar eclipse?

Currently, the Northeast, from upstate New York to Maine, has the highest chance of cloudy skies that might block out the view of the eclipse.

How was the forecast made?

The AccuWeather team analyzed multiple weather factors and historic data during the timing of the April 8 eclipse.

"There is a good possibility that a cold front will be moving across the central and eastern U.S. near the time of the eclipse," Pastelok said in a news release.

