Clouds in forecast but NWS 'cautiously optimistic' about Southwest Ohio eclipse visibility

Meteorologists are careful to say whether skies will be clear in the Southwest Ohio region for the solar eclipse Monday.

Cloud cover is expected in the morning and will gradually clear out, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast Sunday for the Cincinnati area. No rain is in the forecast with a high near 71 degrees.

For Cincinnati, the eclipse will begin at 1:52 p.m. and end at 4:24 p.m.

But there's more nuance to the cloudy forecast, and that's what makes it uncertain whether the eclipse will be visible to all of Southwest Ohio, according to Nate McGinnis, meteorologist with National Weather Service at Wilmington.

Forecasters expect low-level clouds that morning and clearing into the early afternoon. That may not happen in the entire region, however.

“We're cautiously optimistic viewing will not be obstructed, but the degree of the obstruction is what we’re trying to figure out," he said.

The eclipse will start earlier in the afternoon for other portions of the country as the eclipse shadow moves northeast from Texas.

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states that include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana before arriving in Ohio. According to USA TODAY, nearly 500 cities in the U.S. are on the path of totality, including Cleveland and Toledo.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clouds in Cincinnati on eclipse day, but there's hope for visibility