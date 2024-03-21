Clouds expected Thursday before rainy weekend
Reddit priced its stock on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the anticipated range, a signal that investors are excited about the company's IPO on Thursday. Excluding employee stock options, the 19-year old company’s valuation will start at $5.4 billion, a far cry from its last private market value of $10 billion, set in August 2021, the top of the last tech markets boom. The stock, which is the most anticipated offering of the year so far, will debut on New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker symbol “RDDT.”
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signaled it would still need to cut rates three times this year.
From $70 off the cult-favorite Always Pan to a powerhouse laptop for $275, these are the best seasonal bargains we've seen so far.
The money -- the biggest amount to be awarded under the CHIPS Act so far -- will help expand Intel's manufacturing capabilities across four states.
The number of startups in India's electric two-wheeler market has surged to over 150 from 54 in 2021, driven by government incentives to promote clean vehicles and cut oil imports, according to a new analysis. The influx has intensified competition in a segment expected to grow 15-20 times to annual sales of 15-20 million units over the next decade, Bernstein said in a report late Tuesday. "Most are competing in the mainstream, and 85% of the 65 models launched last year were such products: high-speed as against speed and range-constrained products, which used to be a feature of the startups," Bernstein analysts wrote.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that its public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares — 19.8 million versus the previous plan of 17.8 million — and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, versus the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.
In Stars Wars: The Acolyte, a Jedi Master and his former padawan reunite to investigate a series of crimes. Disney+ has released its official trailer to let you know what you can expect.
Fed officials are expected this week to discuss a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of their massive balance sheet, another tool used to tighten financial conditions over the last two years.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Rivian owners can now use Tesla Supercharger stations to juice up their electric vehicles. The company released a software update to allow the integration and will even be sending out free adapters to customers.
Economists believe an above-trend addition of immigrants to the US population could boost the labor market and overall economic growth in 2024.
App researcher Nima Owji posted a series of screenshots on X this weekend showing some of the puzzle games LinkedIn is working on, and the company has since confirmed the plan to TechCrunch. There's no rollout date yet.