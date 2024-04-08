Will clouds eclipse the solar eclipse? The latest on sky visibility in NYC

You’ve cleared your calendar, bought your solar-viewing glasses, and learned all you could about the 2024 solar eclipse. Now it’s time to enjoy the rare opportunity to observe the moon passing between the Earth and the sun and turning day into night — if the sky cooperates.

Thankfully, the eclipse gods appear to be looking out for those in or around New York City. At least for now.

“Major cities like Los Angeles, El Paso, New York City, Boston and Raleigh should all have nice views of the eclipse from start to finish,” AccuWeather forecaster Paul Pastelok said Monday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the National Weather Service in New York City said in its latest forecast that conditions for most of the area were “fair,” a term used to describe “generally pleasant weather conditions,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with less than 3/8 cloud coverage, no precipitation and no extremes of visibility, temperature or winds

While some 3.8 million Empire State residents were lucky enough to live in cities that will experience a total eclipse, including Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, those in the five boroughs and nearby communities will see a partial eclipse, with the moon covering about 90% of the sun’s light.

According to the National Weather Service, the solar spectacle will start at 2:10 p.m., peak at 3:25 pm, and end at 4:36 p.m. for skygazers in or around the Big Apple.

“The eclipse will be partial with the sun taking on a crescent shape,” NWS meteorologists explained. Dry weather should continue through the day, but cloud coverage might increase in the afternoon from west to east.

The Weather Channel also predicts increasing clouds over New York City starting around 1 p.m.

But whether you stayed local or left the city in search of total afternoon darkness, experts urge all eclipse enthusiasts to make safety a priority.

“You must look through safe solar viewing glasses (‘eclipse glasses’) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times,” according to NASA. “Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun.”

Directly viewing the sun during an eclipse can cause serious and permanent damage to your eyes, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.