Clouds diminish and warm temps tonight; Sunday is a ‘summer-like’ end to weekend

Saturday night will be a mix bag as we’ll start the evening still dealing with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will still be in the 70s, dropping into the 60s by midnight. We do run the small chance for a shower, best chances will be across the mountains, before diminishing out as the evening hours wind down. As high pressure builds in tonight, cloud cover and winds should subside while also helping our overnight lows drop into the 50s.

Sunday sees clearing skies in the morning along with a push from southwest winds. This combined with sunny skies will rocket our temps into the 70s by noon. High pressure along the east coast will keep the sunshine around in the afternoon, boosting our highs into the 80s across the lowlands. If you’ve held off on doing outdoor chores, looks like an easy afternoon though do remember to stay hydrated!

Monday morning will be a lukewarm start in the 50s for anyone heading out to the bus stop. Once the sun rises for our Monday, and stays around with mostly sunny skies expected, temps are anticipated to climb into the middle 80s. The record high in Beckley, WV is 85 so we could break some records! During the overnight, clouds look to build in from the west as our next system approaches.

Tuesday starts with rain showers likely pushing in during the pre-dawn hours for the morning commute. These showers will move off to the east as we get closer to lunchtime, with scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder possible Tuesday afternoon. Slightly cooler temps are expected with highs in the 70s as rain chances diminish completely by midnight.

Wednesday morning is a much better start with just a few clouds around. A mix of sun and clouds look to be a good bet through the late morning hours, but as temps rise into the 70s in the afternoon, combined with lingering humidity, we’ll introduce back the chance for a hit or miss shower and/or storm.

Thursday follows a similar path to Wednesday where the morning commute should be in good shape. The afternoon once again introduces us to the chance for a pop-up shower/storm during the prime heating of the day. These chances should settle down as we head into the overnight, but not before afternoon highs get into the 70s.

Friday looks to bring in our best shot at rain/storm chances yet with the arrival of another cold front. At this point, our best chances look to be possible during the afternoon through the overnight, bringing in scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder possible.

In your extended forecast, our passing cold front looks to leave the area by Saturday morning. As high pressure builds in behind the front, our next weekend will settle in for a dry spell that extends into the start of next week. During which time, our temps will settle into the 60s and 70s.

It’s spring time and that means spring burn bans are in place. In West Virginia, outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM until May 31st. Over in Virginia, burning is prohibited before 4 PM and this goes until April 30th. Continue to follow burn ban laws and make sure you do your part in preventing brush fires!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy start. Gradual clearing overnight. Overnight lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY

A sunny start. Few clouds in the afternoon. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny start. Clouds build Monday night. Warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. Few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry morning. Chance for a pop-up PM shower. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon storm chance. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Clouds build. Scattered showers/storms late. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Morning chance for rain. PM clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Staying a little cooler. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny start. A little warmer. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Building clouds. Highs in the 70s.

