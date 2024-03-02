Clouds decrease, sunshine returns
Afternoon temps in the 50s
'Stunned at the results': Combat the visible signs of aging for less than the price of one spa treatment.
It was a true meltdown that average golfers everywhere had no issue relating to.
Waymo received approval Friday afternoon from the California Public Utilities Commission to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways. The approval removes the last barrier for the Alphabet company to charge for rides in these expanded areas. Importantly, it opens up new territory for Waymo in one of the country's largest cities and unlocks a route to San Francisco International Airport, which is located south of the city.
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 after a drunk driving incident ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
Hall of Fame slugger or baseball card photographer? Griffey showed at the Topps Spot in Arizona that he can do both.
Last year's flood of running back tags has turned into this year's drought.
On-trend and so soft, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
JuJu Watkins set yet another USC record on Sunday afternoon.
Brown has delivered the two best receiving seasons in franchise history since the 2022 trade.
The Wild scored six goals in less than six minutes on Monday in the fastest stretch of its kind in the NHL since 1999.
It's compact enough to place on a table or under a desk to keep you toasty while you work.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
Taylor Swift made it to Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare.
A man was left critically injured after the crash on Tuesday night.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.