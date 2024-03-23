Clouds decrease but expect a cold Saturday night; Sunday brings back the sunshine

Tonight, we’ll start off with a gloomy look under mostly cloudy skies this evening. Clouds clear west to east tonight, bringing down our cloud cover to eventually partly cloudy/mostly clear skies Sunday morning. Expect a cold over night however with overnight lows down in the 20s and wind chill values pushing into the teens.

Sunday morning will help to have something to keep yourself warm if you have any early morning church plans. Eventually, we go from the cold to the warm as we see temperatures rocket into the 40s by lunchtime and eventually into the upper 50s by dinnertime! Mostly clear skies will make for a pleasant and lovely end to the weekend!

Monday starts the new week off with a chilly morning in the 30s with only a few clouds around. Partly cloudy skies mainly for Monday but it will be breezy afternoon as temperatures get into the 60s. With dry dew points expected on Monday, don’t forget to watch out for any outdoor burning.

Tuesday will see clouds build in the morning before showers build, primarily in the afternoon. We’ll go from isolated to more widespread showers by Tuesday night as our next system approaches. Wet roads and breezy conditions will make for an interesting evening commute on Tuesday under slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Wednesday morning looks wet as we continue to deal with scattered showers. Be mindful of wet roads and a few heavy downpours at times throughout the morning but the afternoon is looking better. We’ll see rain chances decrease overnight, ushing in a cold overnight with temperatures going from near 60 to down into the 30s!

Look Into The Future Using Our StormTracker 59 Predictor

Thursday morning is a cloudy and cold morning with a slight chance for a stray shower, mainly over the mountains. We’ll see cloud cover decrease by lunchtime, ushering in partly cloudy skies with more peaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler again but staying comfy in the low to middle 50s.

Friday looks to end the week on a nice note, but we have to get past the morning first with temperatures in the 30s. For the second half, temperatures will climb back into the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see clouds increase overnight as our chance for rain increases as we move into your weekend forecast

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, a fast-moving low pressure system will impact our area on Saturday, bringing back the chance for rain into Saturday night. We’ll likely enjoy some dry time on Sunday but we are keeping an eye on another system, bringing back more rain by next Tuesday.

We’re officially in spring and a spring fire ban is currently in place across West Virginia. This lasts through May 31st and outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM through 5 PM each day. Any fire must be attended to until it is completely out.

TONIGHT

Decreasing clouds, mostly cloudy to mostly clear. Cold overnight. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Bringing back the sunshine. Mostly sunny and warming up. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

A few clouds but dry. Watch for fire weather. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Clouds and rain chances build, especially PM. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers early. Rain decreases PM. Cloudy. Highs near 60s.

THURSDAY

A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy morning. Dry afternoon, clouds build overnight. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Chance for rain. Mostly cloudy and gloomy day. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Trending dry to end the weekend. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Sunny and dry morning. Clouds build with rain chances overnight. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Chance for rain. Don’t forget the umbrellas! Highs in the 60s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.