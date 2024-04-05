Will clouds cover the eclipse in Northwest Louisiana? Check out the updated forcast

Could severe weather spoil the partial eclipse for northwest Louisiana?

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS), a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms could occur late Monday into Monday evening.

NWS said, "confidence is increasing that strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late in the day but exact timing is still uncertain at this time."

The National Weather Service prediction for April 8.

Although storms are expected Monday, the NWS said that chances of partial visibility are favorable. Visibility is expected to be slightly better in the far northwest totality path.

"Cloud coverage may still impact eclipse visibility across the region," said NWS.

