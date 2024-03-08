Closures for Rochester-Monaca Bridge set for June of this year

MONACA ― Beaver County motorists will need to plan around an extended closure of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge later this year.

According to PennDOT, a bridge preservation project is set to close traffic across the popular bridge around June. Work will include expansion joint replacements, zone painting, a concrete deck overlay, improvements to the pedestrian areas of the bridge and a variety of other improvements to the well-traveled structure.

While the exact date of construction has not been confirmed yet, a 67-day closure and detour is planned to occur until August. During this time, pedestrian and bicycle travel will be allowed during construction. Single-lane restrictions will also begin in mid-April as the bridge is prepared for the road work project.

Additional work has also been scheduled at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, near the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge, to prepare for the detoured traffic. More updates about closures related to this project will be announced at a later date.

The following detour has been posted for the upcoming project:

Northbound Bridge Traffic:

From the bridge, take Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) eastbound to 17 th Street

Turn left onto 17 th Street/North Route 51

Cross the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge

Turn left onto North Route 51/Route 65

Take the exit ramp on the right for South Route 18/East Route 68/Rochester

Continue on Brighton Avenue

Follow the roundabout to Rhode Island Avenue/South Route 18

Follow Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester-Monaca Bridge

End Detour

Southbound Bridge Traffic:

From the bridge, take Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester roundabout

Turn right onto Brighton Avenue toward South Route 65/Route 51

Take the ramp to southbound Route 65

Continue to the off-ramp for South Route 51

Turn right onto the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge

Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue

Continue westbound to 9 th Street

End Detour

The Times will continue to follow the construction updates related to the Rochester-Monaca Bridge and provide additional information about these scheduled closures as PennDOT provides more details.

Motorists are advised to practice caution when driving in the area for the workers' safety. Drivers can check the condition of the road and project status live on the 511PA website and smartphone app.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Closures for Rochester-Monaca Bridge set for June of this year