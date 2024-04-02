Closure planned on Ind. 3 in Decatur and Jennings counties

Apr. 2—DECATUR/JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractors is scheduled to close Ind. 3 between U.S. 50 and Westport beginning on or after Tuesday, April 9, to complete an asphalt resurface project in Decatur and Jennings counties.

The closure will take place between CR 350 N. in Jennings County and S. Main Street in Westport and is expected to be complete by early November, weather permitting.

Crews will begin to place signage in the area prior to the start of construction.

During the closure, motorists should use the official detour route which follows U.S. 50 to U.S. 421 to Ind. 46.

Access will initially be maintained for local traffic between U.S. 50 and CR 500 N. in Jennings County until later in the project. All through-traffic should utilize the official detour route throughout the entirety of the project. Access will be maintained for local residents and farmers.

This project is part of a $9.3 million contract awarded to Dave O'Mara in August 2023.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

