CLOSURE: Lanes closed after crash on Hwy 191 in Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A multi-vehicle accident has caused lane closures on Highway 191 in Moab, according to Moab Valley Fire.

The accident reportedly occurred on U.S. 191 at mile marker 113. The southbound lanes of Highway 191 are closed at this time.

“Be advised both south bound lanes are blocked. Please avoid traveling in this area or slow down and watch for emergency crews working on scene,” a social media post from Moab Valley Fire states.

At around 3 p.m., fire crews also responded to a report of a semi-truck with brakes on fire in front of City Market in Moab. Fire crews are reportedly clear from the scene. Be advised that cleanup crews may still be in the area, authorities said.

No further information is available at this time.

