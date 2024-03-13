Closure of Eastern Vault leaves many without jobs, and one man needing the materials he bought

PRINCETON (WVNS) – Employees at a local business in Princeton are being terminated. Eastern Vault is closing its doors and leaving many without jobs. This is the second Princeton-based business in a short time that is shutting down.

Without warning, employees of Eastern Vault were issued a termination notice on Sunday.

The building is being bought out and many are being left without jobs.

It wasn’t long ago that another business, Allegheny Wood Products, also shut down, leaving many of those employees jobless too.

Senator Manchin announces funding to help with Juvenile Justice System in Mercer County

The main concern now is how these people can find work after such a short notice.

Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner, said new opportunities are coming to Mercer County for those who need a job.

“The only thing we can do is to hopefully say, look, there are good opportunities that are coming. You got Omnis Builders that are going in Bluefield. You got other things that are happening, people coming to Mercer County. Which is going to be great for long term health” said Puckett.

Gary Eisner, a contractor from North Carolina, relied on Eastern Vault for building products.

Since the closing, he is unsure if he will be able to get the products he formerly bought from Eastern Vault.

Eisner told 59News this closure affects building time and completion for projects.

“So, we plan ahead, try to get the beams in scheduling so that they’re ready when we need to set them so our job is moving. Now I’ve got jobs that was supposed to set in four weeks and I don’t have any beams. Two were not even produced like they were supposed to be and now we’ve got a bridge that’s not gonna be open” said Eisner to 59New.

While construction companies and contractors will have to find a new avenue to get supplies, many are hopeful for new job opportunities for those left without employment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.