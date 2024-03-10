Closing the workforce attainment gap: An economic necessity

Building a diverse, prosperous, sustainable economy in Southwest Florida requires closing three interrelated, significant gaps: the participation gap, the skills gap and the attainment gap.

The percentage of Southwest Florida’s population which participates in the workforce is relatively small, according to state and national comparisons. This region’s participation rate is about 51.6 percent compared to 59.4 percent for the state and 63.4 percent nationally.

Dr. Mike Martin

The regional participation rate reflects the predominance of citizens who have aged out of the workforce. Charlotte, Lee and Collier are among the highest median-age counties in Florida and the nation: 60.4 years, 49.5 years and 52.1 years respectively, while the state median age is 42.2 years and 38.8 for the nation.

These differences are likely to become more severe over time as the ongoing population growth in Southwest Florida is driven by in-migration of white retirees who put unique demands on the workforce but don’t participate in it. Attracting young, work-ready migrants is limited by the high cost of housing among other cost-of-living factors.

A relative shortage of workers is exasperated by a mismatch between the capabilities of the current workforce and the needs of current and emerging employers. This “skills gap” means that many jobs go unfilled and new employers face growth limits. And the skills gap is the result of an education and training attainment gap. The region is not educating enough nurses, physicians assistants, financial managers, K-12 teachers, medical technicians, engineers, high-tech workers, and so on.

Closing the overall skills and attainment gap requires addressing the racial attainment gap. People of color attain education and training at a lower rate than whites. Yet the workforce segment of the population growth rates is being led by people of color, especially Hispanics. The Hispanic population in Southwest Florida is much younger than the white population. Hispanics currently comprise about 24 percent of the region’s population but are projected to increase to 28.4 percent in 2030 and 38 percent by 2050.

Moreover, Hispanics lead in workforce participation. While 44.9 percent of whites participate, 69.1 percent of Hispanics are in the workforce.

So, Southwest Florida’s workforce will become increasingly Hispanic. To meet the long-term demands and expectations of a 21st Century economy will require maximizing the productivity of the workforce. And this means enhancing educational and training attainment to ensure the workforce skills align with a changing, more diverse and robust regional economy. FGCU, along with other collaborators, is intent on being a significant participant in creating an inclusive, responsive and productive workforce for this region. That’s why it’s called a “regional comprehensive university.”

Everyone has a stake in building a responsive, high productivity workforce in Southwest Florida. And this clearly starts with closing all three gaps. Doing so is fundamental to our region’s future. And embracing a commitment to “diversity, equity and inclusion” at FGCU invites everyone to the challenge of closing gaps and creating sustainable prosperity.

Mike Martin is president emeritus of Florida Gulf Coast University.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Closing the workforce attainment gap: An economic necessity