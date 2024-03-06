Closing of Silver Lake’s Wehner’s Thriftway results in community fundraiser

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Donice Wade has worked at Wehner’s Thriftway in Silver Lake since 2001. As lead cashier, she’s been able to form relationships with her co-workers and shoppers for over 13 years.

On Jan. 13, Wehner’s announced that the Silver Lake location would be closing its doors. Wade told community members she would continue to work for the store by commuting to the Rossville location. When former Wehner’s employee, Christy Hinson, heard the news, she took to action alongside her small-town community.

Hinson organized a fundraiser that would help Wade replace old parts in her car. The fundraiser is called, “Do Nice for Donice.”

“She’s always on our hearts and our minds, and part of our family,” Hinson said.

This is not the first time Silver Lake has rallied around Wade. Ten years ago, when Wade suffered from medical issues, the community placed food basket donations around Wehner’s that helped her to take a needed break from the register.

“There’s always been a lot of community pride in Silver Lake. We’ve always been about helping your neighbors, helping your friends, and watching out for each other,” Wade said.

There has been an account created at Stockgrowers Bank in Silver Lake to donate.

