Closing dates and times announced on 4 Oshkosh bridges for the week of May 6

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh has announced the dates and times that four different bridges in Oshkosh will be closed during the week of May 6.

According to the City of Oshkosh Government Facebook page, on four consecutive days the Wisconsin Street Bridge, Congress/Oshkosh Avenue Bridge, Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge, and Main Street Bridge will be closed, respectively.

Listed below are the closing dates and times for all four bridges:

Each bridge will be closed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day Monday, May 6 – Wisconsin Street Bridge Tuesday, May 7 – Congress/Oshkosh Avenue Bridge Wednesday, May 8 – Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge Thursday, May 9 – Main Street Bridge



Officials say that scheduling is subject to change due to weather and that during these closure times, traffic may increase in other areas of the City.

