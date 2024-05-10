Closing arguments in trial of former JPSO deputies begin Friday

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) – In the trial of the two former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies charged with manslaughter, the state has now rested its case.

Around 7:00 p.m. Thursday, jurors had the opportunity to review some of the evidence, which includes body camera footage, showing the moment 35-year-old Daniel Vallee was shot to death.

For most of the day, prosecutors’ final witness Ken Katsaris, a criminology expert witness and former sheriff, appeared on the stand.

Katsaris testified that former deputies Isaac Hughes and Johnathon Louis didn’t have the authority to use deadly force because there wasn’t an immediate threat of severe bodily harm and or death.

He also said the threat of Vallee fleeing in his SUV could have been eliminated if the deputies had stationed their units correctly.

During cross examination, defense attorneys for both defendants seemed to be getting agitated with Katsaris under the assumption he was dodging their questions.

Defense attorney John Fuller, who’s representing Hughes, argued law enforcement officers have lawfully killed an unarmed person and a person reaching for their waistband.

According to Vallee’s family, the defense doesn’t have an argument.

“It’s just up to the jury to actually understand that this is a life,” said Vallee’s cousin Evan Curole. “Life is very precious, and a life was taken from all of us, so we are hoping that they do the right thing.”

Closing arguments begin Friday at 9:30 a.m.

