Closing arguments expected Thursday morning in Donny’s Saloon murder trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday morning in the murder trial of a man accused in a 2021 shooting at Donny’s Saloon in Myrtle Beach.

Prosecutors rested their case against Jermaine Gattison on Wednesday. He is one of two men accused of murder in the March 25, 2021, killing of Jas’sier Wilson of Surfside Beach.

Hubert Dwayne Durant, 40, was also charged with murder, and four eople were arrested and charged with obstruction after police said staff members tried to clean up the blood and shell casings.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday, and jurors heard from several witnesses on Tuesday, including Vincent Padavano, a Myrtle Beach police traffic officer who was the first officer to arrive at the bar in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue S.

Padavano said when he arrived, the floors were wet and looked like they had just been mopped. He said multiple cars and people were leaving, and when he went inside he heard some people scream “there was a shooting” and that he found shell casings on the ground.

Daniella Digiorgi, the owner of Donny’s at the time of the shooting, testified that she wasn’t there during the shooting but explained that employees’ normal routine is to clean up at the end of their shift. She testified that liquor had been spilled everywhere and that workers did not have intentions of cleaning up the crime scene.

Digiorgi said her employees called her and told her what happened. She said she told them to close and that she was on her way to the bar.

News13 has a reporter in the courtroom and will provide updates online and during our evening newscasts.

