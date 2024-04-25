Closing arguments begin in penalty phase for man killed a Nassau County deputy

After 7 days of powerful testimony, we could learn whether Patrick McDowell lives or dies.

Closing arguments will start Thursday in the sentencing trial for the former Marine who killed Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers.

With the new Florida law, only 8 out of the 12 jurors need to agree to recommend the death penalty.

After McDowell’s defense team and the State Attorney wrap up their closing arguments, the waiting game begins until the jury reaches a verdict, which will either be life in prison or the death penalty.

During the sentencing trial, McDowell himself testified along with his family and friends, as well as a fellow Marine and psychologists.

A big theme of the defense’s argument has been McDowell’s extensive mental health history. His family said he was a good kid who didn’t drink or do drugs.

However, several witnesses said that after he returned from deployment in Iraq as a Marine, they said McDowell developed PTSD and eventually began using drugs.

McDowell’s defense team argued that his PTSD was a significant factor the night he shot and killed Deputy Moyers, but the state’s rebuttal witness disagreed.

“I didn’t feel there was anything in that particular situation, even when the deputy reaches out and touches the door handle or the door jab, that would’ve particularly triggered PTSD responses in Mr. McDowell,” Dr. John Mundt, a clinical psychologist, argued.

Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning, and then the jury will be sent off to start deliberating. Action News Jax will be inside the courtroom and will let you know when a verdict is reached.

McDowell shot Moyers in September 2021 during a traffic stop. After a 5 day search, he was found hiding in a bathroom at a concession stand at a sports complex off Ballpark Road in Callahan.

Then in March 2023, McDowell changed his plea to guilty and admitted to killing Moyers.

A judge pushed his sentencing date back to this year to give the Florida Supreme Court time to rule on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new death penalty law, which only requires 8 of 12 jurors to recommend a death sentence instead of the unanimous 12.

