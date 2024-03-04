Closer to reality: A bike bath from East Naples to the Lee/Charlotte line

These railroad tracks near Riverside Park in Downtown Bonita Springs have not been used by trains in more than 15 years. With the land sale now secured, plans can start to be made to turn this into a multi-use trail through the downtown area and all the way north to Alico Road.

It’s been a dream for decades. It’s been the mission of many advocates. Creating a bike path through Southwest Florida and then hooking it up with other paths in Sarasota and north has been on the wish list for thousands of bikers who brave the busy streets as they cycle through town. Now this plan is finally closer to reality with the Trust for Public lands securing a purchase agreement to pay $82 million for a 14.9 mile segment of the Seminole Rail line from the Lee/Collier border to Alico Road

If the entire plan ever becomes reality, there would be a bike path from Collier Blvd., south of Rattlesnake Hammock Road all the way to the Lee/Charlotte line by Burnt Store Road. But Deb Orton believes the heart of this trail will be in downtown Bonita Springs. She formed Friends of BERT (Bonita Estero Rail Trail) last year and now has more than 3,100 members. Unlike in the past when it was just a dream, Orton says it is getting closer to reality. Senate bill 106 passed in the state senate doubling the annual amount of money for construction of trails from $25 million a year to $50 million a year.

“It is that ability to open up the hose a little bit more for construction funding that will help us,” Orton said.

Money to purchase the land could come from a variety of places from Conservation 20/20 and Florida Forever, to the county and municipalities, to private funding and grants.

“There are a number of sources of funding at the state and federal level and when you line them up, we would be able to make that purchase,” Orton said.

The railroad tracks in Bonita Springs have not been used in more than 15 years. The splintery wood railroad ties sit covered with weeds and branches. While much of the proposed trail from southern Collier County to northern Lee County goes through woods, communities and even some industrial areas, Orton says Bonita could become the heart of the trail.

“We are talking about Bonita Springs as a trail town,” she began. “People will be able to come here without a car. They can come here on their bikes and eat at the restaurants. People want to ride where they have a destination. When the trail comes in, then you have people that want to ride their bike and then have a cup of coffee and eat. We view this as a really great potential trail town. This is just going to be the epicenter right here. This whole area really can be transformed.”

Doug Hattaway, southwest region conservation director for the Trust for Public Lands agrees.

“When there is a trail running through a downtown area, new businesses that cater to the users of the trails like restaurants and shops; they see this as a great opportunity to capture this interest where trails exist.”

Hattaway points to trails in Sarasota, Dunnellon and Winter Haven that are already seeing significant economic investments. He also sees the benefits for children heading to Bonita Springs Middle School and Bonita Springs Elementary School.

“It is a safe way for people to walk, jog, get to school or work other than sitting in traffic,” he explained.

Old 41 is a mecca for people on bicycles heading to work or to the local gas station for morning work pickup. Hattaway points to the demographics near that area stating the trail will be a big health and safety benefit for them too. He also pointed to the benefits for the elderly and for the future of the downtown area.

“A big city has a subway system,” Hattaway described. “If you have a multi-use path people want to live near these things and they are willing to pay more so there is investment in real estate. It starts attracting increased tourism because it becomes a destination in addition to the beaches. That helps drive the economic benefits as well.”

Mike Gibson, president of the Bonita Springs Downtown Alliance, would love to see a trail spark more investments in that area.

“Any trails that I have gone to where they often go through a downtown area, people will ride their bikes and they want to take breaks and they wills stop off at coffee shops and ice cream shops,” he described. “For us it will be great for the area because with traffic it is hard to get around. People can walk and jog and everything. The trail is going to be just amazing for this area. There are so many people that like to do the eco tours. It intersects the river. They can park their bike at the park and enjoy the water too.

It will help all the property values because people want to live close to an amenity like that.

“I think it going to be a great asset to us because we are going to have people that never thought of Bonita Springs come and walk and bike,” added Trish Leonard, past president of the Downtown Alliance. “People will stop and have a soda or a coffee or have lunch or go to the Wonder Gardens. The possibilities are totally endless.”

Orton says Estero will also be a popular place on the trail.

“Estero will very quickly be the recreational mecca,” she explained. “You can go to the recreation center and play pickleball and it will go across the Estero River. That might be my favorite part of the rail corridor where it goes over the Estero River. There will be really beautiful parks there, and this will be the recreational portion.”

