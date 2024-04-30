What's closed on Juneteenth 2024? What to know ahead of the holiday

June 19 marks a crucial moment in our nation's history.

On that date in 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed 250,000 enslaved people across the state that they were free.

To commemorate the end of slavery, a new holiday was created on June 19, abbreviated to Juneteenth, that we celebrate to this day.

Texas was the first to make Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, but it wasn't until June 17, 2021, that President Joseph Biden officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“Today, we consecrate Juneteenth for what it ought to be, what it must be: a national holiday,” Biden said in a speech before signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Juneteenth has traditionally been celebrated with activities like attending parades, organizing educational opportunities, hosting family gatherings, and cooking Juneteenth holiday food.

In recognition of these traditions, many businesses, stores, and services close for Juneteenth to honor the holiday and allow employees to celebrate.

Before you make a last-minute run to the bank or the grocery store on Juneteenth, you'll want to check whether your local businesses are open.

To make your holiday a little easier, we compiled a list of which businesses and institutions will be open or closed for the holiday, including banks, schools, government services, and stores.

Banks

Many banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan and TD Bank, follow the Federal Reserve System's holiday schedule, which states that they will be closed on Wednesday, June 19 for Juneteenth.

However, most ATM branches will operate normally.

Post offices and shipping services

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed and mail won't be delivered on Wednesday, June 19.

"Beginning in 2022, the Postal Service will recognize the Juneteenth National Independence Day as a holiday eligible to full-time and part-time career employees," the USPS wrote on their website.

UPS will be offering its usual pickup and delivery service on Wednesday, June 19. Their website notes that UPS Store® locations will be open.

Fedex will also be open for business. Per Fedex's 2024 holiday schedule, all services will carry on as normal on Juneteenth.

Schools

If school's not out for summer just yet, check their 2024 calendar to confirm if they're keeping their doors closed on Wednesday, June 19.

Since it's a federal holiday, public schools are closed, but the same rules don't apply to private schools and universities.

The DMV

DMVs across the country will be closed on Wednesday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.

The Stock Market

The stock market, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will be closed on Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Stores

Even though Best Buy, Target and other national chains recognize Juneteenth as an annual company holiday, most of their retail locations will be open on Juneteenth. That means, you can shop and eat at your favorite places all weekend long.

As always, call local stores and restaurants ahead of time to confirm their holiday hours.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com