What will be closed or closing early on solar eclipse day April 8 in Erie? Here's the list so far.

It won't be business as usual in Erie on April 8.

That's the day of the solar eclipse, and tens of thousands of people are expected to come here to see it.

Erie is the largest Pennsylvania city where the moon will totally block the sun for a time. The eclipse will begin at 2:02 p.m. and end at 4:30, with totality from 3:16 to 3:20.

Most Erie area schools and some government buildings and businesses will be closed, at least for a time, on April 8 to allow students and staff to enjoy the eclipse or avoid heavy traffic. Others will ask employees to work remotely.

Businesses and services

Erie County's largest employer is asking employees who can work remotely on April 8 to do just that.

Many of Erie Insurance's 3,446 local employees will be working at home as a result.

"That said, customer and claims support is always available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 1-800-458-0811," company spokesman Matthew Cummings said.

Wegmans stores in Erie and upstate New York will close from 3 to 3:30 p.m. to allow employees to view the eclipse during totality.

YMCA of Greater Erie will close its Downtown, Glenwood, Eastside and County branches at noon.

The Millfair Compost and Recycling Center will be closed.

Experience Children's Museum will be closed but will offer eclipse-related activities during Eclipse Day Downtown in Perry Square, sponsored by the Erie Downtown Partnership, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Public buildings

The Erie County Courthouse will be open on April 8, though the voter registration office will be closed and courts won't be in session.

Offices of Erie County's 13 district judges also will be closed.

Erie City Hall and the North East Township Municipal Building will be closed.

Closing early will be the Fairview Township Municipal Building, at 11:30 a.m., and the Summit Township Municipal Building, at noon.

Schools and colleges

Twelve of Erie County's 13 public school districts will have no classes on April 8.

General McLane School District students will learn remotely.

Private and parochial schools will be closed or offer remote classes.

In Crawford County's four school districts, students will be dismissed after a half-day.

Here's what the colleges plan:

Gannon University: No classes from 1:20 to 4:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst University: No classes.

Penn State Behrend: Remote classes.

PennWest University: Faculty encouraged to offer remote classes or alternate assignments.

Allegheny College: Faculty have the option to cancel classes.

All local colleges and universities plan eclipse viewing events for the public.

