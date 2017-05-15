How Close Would a Supernova Have to Be to Kill Us All?

From Popular Mechanics

If you're looking for the deadliest explosion in the universe, a supernova is a good place to start. A supernova can form an incredibly beautiful nebula, but the intense radiation emitted by these stellar explosions can sterilize entire planets.

If a supernova were to occur near us, it could wipe out our entire civilization. But how far is "near?" New research suggests it's a lot farther than scientists previously believed.

A previous study found that any supernova that went off within about 25 light-years would be enough to wipe us out, but any farther than that and we'd be mostly safe. New research, however, increases that "kill zone" to 50 light-years.

"[The previous study] left some effects out or didn't have good numbers, so now we think it may be a bit larger distance," says Adrian Melott, a researcher from the University of Kansas and one of the authors of the study.

If you're feeling worried at this point, don't be: The closest star that could supernova is located more than 100 light-years away and probably won't explode for millions of years. This new study doesn't increase our chances of dying in a radiation-fueled apocalypse, but it does provide an interesting look at the complex dynamics of supernovae.

"Cosmic rays like to travel along magnetic field lines," says Melott. "If there's a magnetic field, it can either create a superhighway for cosmic rays, or it could block them." Depending on the orientation of the magnetic field around the supernova, it could either boost or block the radiation. A supernova combined with a boosting magnetic field could have a further reach than normal.

But even with an ideal magnetic field, there are no stars anywhere close to us that could pose a risk. You're safe from deadly supernova radiation. Just don't think about gamma ray bursts.

Source: University of Kansas

