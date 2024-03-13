Close Navalny ally combative after brutal hammer attack in Lithuania

Leonid Volkov, associate of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, arrives at the M100 Media Award ceremony at the Palace Theater of the New Palace. Russian opposition activist Leonid Volkov, a close ally of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who died in an Arctic prison just over three weeks ago, has shown himself to be combative following a violent attack outside his home in Lithuania. Jörg Carstensen/dpa

"We will carry on and not give up," said Volkov in a video published on Telegram on Wednesday.

Volkov, who lives in exile in Lithuania and served as Navalny's chief of staff, was attacked and injured outside his home Tuesday evening.

The attack was a "typical bandit salute" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's henchmen, he said.

"They literally wanted to beat me to a pulp with a hammer," he said after his release from hospital.

According to the Lithuanian police, Volkov was attacked near his home in Vilnius at around 10 pm (2000 GMT) on Tuesday.

"The man attacked me in the courtyard and hit my leg about 15 times. The leg is fine. It hurts when I walk," Volkov said in the video. "But my arm is broken."

The motive for the attack is still unclear. According to the police, Volkov was attacked and beaten by unknown persons when he arrived in a car in the courtyard of his house.

The investigation is ongoing, the police said.