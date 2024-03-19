Close loopholes that endanger domestic violence victims; that includes GPS tracking

Nearly three years ago, my mother Debbie Sisco and sister Marie Varsos were murdered. Her husband Shaun Varsos, who had threatened our family and friends, hunted them down, shot and killed them. Marie was a tragic victim of domestic violence, and my mom died trying to protect her.

My sister had the cards stacked in her favor to protect her. She contacted the police. She received a restraining order. She followed up with local enforcement for updates. She was surrounded by our family, who advocated for her and provided a safe haven. She kept disturbing messages from her husband as proof that his behavior was a threat to her life.

She even secured a firearm, which she ultimately used against him the morning of her death. However, she still ended up as a casualty of domestic violence. If Marie had these advantages, how great is the risk for other women who lack similar support, resources and advocates?

Loopholes in the law put domestic violence victims in danger

The red flags were there for local law enforcement, lawyers and the courts. About one month prior to her death, Marie was strangled and held captive at gunpoint by Shaun. They were aware of Shaun’s risk to hurt others. Due to loopholes and missteps by government agencies, I suffered two significant losses in one day. Unfortunately stories like mine aren’t entirely one of a kind, and it’s deeply troubling to know how commonplace domestic violence continues to be.

Deborah Sisco

In Tennessee, for instance, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates nearly 40% of women in the state will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes. A contributing factor are several loopholes.

A Tennessee judge can authorize electronic monitoring to track a DV offender’s whereabouts but that condition was never imposed on Marie’s husband as part of his release.

In fact, when pressed, a local district attorney’s office couldn’t name a single DV case where monitoring was used. Gaps like this can expose women to be more vulnerable and more likely to become fatalities.

For my sister, one of the most egregious system failures was that she wasn’t notified of her husband’s arrest and release. Even more appalling is that he was released early from jail, although the magistrate ordered he be held for the mandatory 12 hours before his release.

Marie Varsos with her dogs.

GPS requirement bill in Tennessee could prevent more tragedy

More safeguards are needed at the local and national levels. GPS monitoring to notify both victims and law enforcement is one of those options. Currently there’s not much to deter an offender from coming after you.

My sister was so worried for her life that she slept with a knife under her pillow and a gun nearby after her strangulation. I’m sure other victims have slept with a weapon close by, but they shouldn’t have to rely on self defense.

GPS monitoring should be a condition of bail for any offender who strangulates, uses a deadly weapon on a victim or is deemed dangerous. Enabling this technology brings victim protection into the 21st century and can save lives. If my sister had had access to this technology to alert her, it could've increased her chances of survival.

Right now, the Tennessee legislature is considering a GPS monitoring bill (Senate Bill 1972/House Bill 2692), named in honor of my late mom and sister, that could save lives of battered people by notifying them and local law enforcement of an offender’s proximity.

If it passes, it may encourage other states to follow Tennessee’s lead to pass a similar law. No one should have to experience what I’ve gone through. While it shouldn’t take a tragedy to inspire transformation, I’m hopeful my personal loss will save the lives of others.

Alex Youn

Alex Youn is a domestic violence advocate and public policy professional in the telecommunications industry.

