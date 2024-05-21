Clock ticking on Premera-MultiCare contract talks. Here’s what we know about status

To those insured by Premera Blue Cross who rely on MultiCare providers: The contract talks aren’t over.

That was the update a Premera representative shared with The News Tribune on Tuesday in response to questions seeking an update on the state of negotiations between the insurer and the health system on its current contract set to expire later this month.

Amanda Lansford, external communications manager with Premera Blue Cross, told The News Tribune via email, “Premera and MultiCare are still in active negotiations with the goal of reaching an agreement before contracts end on May 31.”

The News Tribune reported in April that patients represented by Premera had received notification that if terms for a new contract were not reached by May 31, MultiCare providers and sites would no longer be in their network starting June 1.

If no new deal is reached by the deadline, the insurer has noted that some patients facing complex or chronic conditions might be eligible to continue their current in-network benefits with MultiCare for up to 90 days, such as in cases of pregnancy or scheduled, nonelective surgery.

Lansford on Tuesday wrote, ”We continue to be focused on reaching an agreement that fairly compensates MultiCare while ensuring access to quality, affordable care for our members.”

Premera Blue Cross covers an estimated 100,000 members who currently use MultiCare services/providers and an additional 3,300 Medicare Advantage members, according to the insurer.

Premera has argued in past statements that MultiCare’s new proposed rates are not sustainable, while MultiCare argues Premera’s rates have not kept pace with its rising costs of providing care.

MultiCare, on its website page dedicated to updates on the talks, stated that “We are working with Premera Blue Cross to reach new agreements for all insurance products. Our goal is to ensure MultiCare can continue providing high-quality in-network care to the communities we serve.”

MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson told The News Tribune in a separate interview Tuesday that he was optimistic about the outcome.

“I’m a hope-springs-eternal kind of guy. And ... we’ve never not gotten to a deal. So that’s where we are,” he said.

“We’re still in the negotiating process,” he added.