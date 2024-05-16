Clio hires experienced Pee Dee officer as town’s new police chief

CLIO, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Clio in Marlboro has appointed a new police chief to replace former chief Jamal Douglas, who was the subject of an investigation for allegedly allowing uncertificated members of the department to work alone and falsifying or not properly completing required paperwork.

Mayor Adam Pate confirmed the appointment of Ryan Rummage, who has worked for several South Carolina law enforcement agencies since 2015 when he was hired by the Bennettsville Police Department.

According to South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy records, Rummage joined the Clio police force in April. Prior to that, he worked for the Bennettsville, McColl and Society Hill departments, along with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Pate said in January that the department was operating with three officers and that Douglas was the only certified officer; others members of the department at the time were scheduled to go to the state training academy to take their certification classes.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

