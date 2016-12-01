Clinton's Popular Vote Lead Expands To 2.5 Million

Despite her failure to win the presidency over Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton's lead in the popular vote hit a new landmark Thursday. She has registered more than 2.5 million more votes than the president-elect, according to an analysis from Cook Political Report.

Clinton has garnered 65,152,112 votes, compared to Trump's 62,625,928. That's a margin of 2.53 million votes. The Democratic nominee's margin in the popular vote is also rapidly approaching 2 percentage points. It stood at 1.9 percentage points Thursday, up from 1.8 points the day prior and 1.7 points earlier in the week.

Trump, of course, is in the midst of transitioning to the White House because of a convincing win in the Electoral College. After smashing Clinton's so-called firewall of blue states, Trump won 306 electoral votes, easily surpassing the 270 needed to clinch the presidency. Trump picked up nearly every important swing state like Florida and North Carolina, while also flipping states most polling experts expected to lean blue such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

While Trump has begun to fill out his administration and is set to embark on a so-called thank you tour — during which he'll travel to states he won to hold rallies — many have refused to simply accept the results of the election.

Green Party nominee Jill Stein is perhaps chief among that group. She's launched a recount effort with plans to double-check results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan amid reports of possible discrepancies with voting machines.

The recount is highly unlikely to change anything — the New York Times dubbed the effort the "longest of long shots" — but if Clinton, in fact, won those three states, it would take her to 278 electoral votes. Trump won Pennsylvania by 64,374 votes, Wisconsin by 22,177 and Michigan by 10,704, according to Cook Political Report.

Clinton's campaign said it saw no evidence of discrepancies but would help with Stein's recount effort in order to "ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides." Trump, meanwhile, has called the recount a "scam" perpetrated by the Green Party to fill its coffers.

