Clinton’s artisanal campaign: Hillary has a highly specialized, hand-tailored voter outreach advantage

Donald Trump and the Republican Party have repeatedly announced plans to expand their efforts to reach out to a more diverse selection of voters. However, even as Trump faces dismal poll numbers with minorities, his campaign has no staff dedicated to reaching them, and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is running a far more robust specialized voter outreach effort.’

Political operatives on both sides of the aisle told Yahoo News this is a major advantage for Clinton that could have a lasting impact on the political landscape.

Evan Siegfried, a Republican commentator and consultant, predicted falling behind in the outreach arms race could have dire implications for the GOP. In his recent book, GOP GPS, Siegfried made the case that the Republican Party cannot survive without doing more to reach millennial and “urban” voters. And in a conversation with Yahoo News last week, Siegfried said the party is falling far behind in this presidential race.

“The GOP, it’s not just being outgunned — they’ve been absolutely demolished,” Siegfried said. “That’s something that should worry us not just for this cycle, but for the next several.”

This type of focused outreach allows campaigns to make tailored pitches to maximize turnout in communities that are part of their base or make new inroads among voters where they’ve had trouble gaining traction. Specialized staffers can create advertising materials and have conversations with voters in their native languages. They can brainstorm programs for recruiting volunteers and supporters that are designed to appeal to a specific community. Specialized outreach staffers can also help identify the most important events and niche media outlets. And they can weigh in on policy and advise on what issues to focus on or how to frame positions in order to appeal to specific groups.

At Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn, the campaign told Yahoo News there are at least 54 staffers working on communications and outreach efforts tailored to Latinos, African-Americans, women, millennials, labor, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, Muslims, veterans, Jews and “faith communities.” And the campaign also has staff doing specialized outreach in individual states.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has no staffers who are focused on specific constituencies. Republican National Committee chief strategist Sean Spicer, who has been working with the campaign, said Trump has farmed this work out to the RNC.

“All of that right now for the most part is being run out of the RNC,” Spicer said, referring reporters to GOP national spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

Walters said the RNC has staff and teams dedicated to engaging with voters in eight groups: Hispanics, African-Americans, millennials, veterans and military families, faith groups, Asians and Pacific Islanders, women and “conservative groups” — grassroots organizations and media outlets that communicate with the party’s base. Citing a reluctance to reveal aspects of party “strategy,” Walters would not specify how many staffers are involved with this effort.

Though Trump does not have his own specialized outreach staff, Walters said, these RNC staffers work “hand in glove” with the campaign. And she argued having the RNC run these programs for Trump is superior to Clinton’s approach because it is “more efficient and effective” and avoids “duplicating efforts.”

“When our teams are out working, we’re not only focused on engaging voters to turn out and vote for the top of the ticket, but also for the down-ballot races,” Walters said.

Walters claimed her counterparts at Democratic headquarters don’t “have the infrastructure or the organization in place” to do this kind of work, although TJ Helmstetter, a DNC spokesman, says they do.

Besides the Clinton campaign’s 54 outreach staffers, Helmstetter said, the Democratic National Committee has an 11-member team at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. The party’s national community engagement director oversees 10 staffers devoted to specialized outreach for African-Americans, Hispanics, youth, seniors, women, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, people with disabilities, Jews, “veterans and military families” and LBGT voters.