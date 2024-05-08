A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on crash last Saturday.

Deborah Smith was declared dead upon arrival at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville following the crash, according to a Clinton Police Department post on Facebook.

Clinton Police Department

The crash occurred at 11:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North Charles Seivers Boulevard near Alpine Drive, according to the post. The preliminary investigation showed that a 2018 Honda Civic driven by George Brandon Cooper of Andersonville was traveling east on North Charles Seivers Boulevard and failed to negotiate a curve, crossing the center grass median into the westbound travel lanes. The Civic struck the 2017 Ford Escape Smith was driving head-on and caused to it overturn. The car stopped in the ditch line of the westbound traffic lane.

Two passengers were in the car with Smith and they suffered injuries, as well. They were taken to UT hospital for treatment.

"The investigation continues and all findings will be forwarded to the Anderson County District Attorney's Office for review," Clinton police stated in the post.

Clinton police and fire departments and the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash scene.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Clinton woman killed in crash