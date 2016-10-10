Clinton: Trump’s lewd comments are ‘exactly who he is’

Hillary Clinton gave her first public response to the lewd remarks that Donald Trump was revealed on Friday to have made about women back in 2005 – remarks that have caused an uproar across the country, including the defection of many Republicans officials who withdrew their support.

Her scathing remarks came in response to a question from an undecided voter at a town hall meeting in St. Louis on Sunday. The voter asked whether the candidates had run a campaign that would serve as a role model for children.

Both candidates answered without mentioning the videotape of Trump’s comments, but moderator Anderson Cooper of CNN pushed Donald Trump, who once dismissed the remarks as “locker room talk” before following up with a more direct apology.

Then Clinton gave the scathing response she had held back for 48 hours.

“What we all saw and heard on Friday was Donald talking about women, what he thinks about women, what he does to women. He says the video doesn’t rep who he is. But I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly who he is,” Clinton said.

She continued: “We have seen him insult women, we’ve seen him rate women on their appearance, ranking them from one to 10.”

Winding up, she said: “The question our country must answer is, this is not who we are. I want to send a message to every boy and girl that America not only is great but we are great because we are good.”